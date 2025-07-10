PM Kisan 20th Installment Update: When Will Farmers Get Rs 2,000? Steps Beneficiaries Must Follow to Avoid Missing the Next Payment

PM Kisan 20th Installment Date Update: Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. While the official disbursement date is yet to be confirmed, media reports suggest that the Rs 2,000 payment is likely to be released on July 18, 2025. The previous installment was credited on February 24. However, the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday shared a new advisory with six important steps that farmers need to follow to get the next installment.

Six-Step Checklist for PM-Kisan Beneficiaries

Complete e-KYC – Farmers must complete their electronic Know Your Customer verification. Without e-KYC, no installment will be credited. Aadhaar-Bank Linking – Farmers must ensure their bank accounts are correctly linked with their Aadhaar numbers. Verify Bank Details – Any errors in the account number or IFSC code could result in failed transfers. Resolve Land Record Issues – The land must be registered and verifiable through official digital records. Check Beneficiary Status – Farmers should visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in to verify their names are listed. Update Mobile Number – A valid mobile number is needed to receive one-time passwords and scheme updates.

PM-Kisan installments usually come in February June and October. This year the June installment did not arrive on time which has caused worry among farmers. The government has not given any reason for the delay. Reports say the money may be released at a public event in July.

About the PM Kisan Scheme

Launched in 2019, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to eligible small and marginal farmers. Payments are deposited directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in three cycles – April to July, August to November and December to March.

How to Apply for PM Kisan Yojana

Farmers who wish to register can visit pmkisan.gov.in and select “New Farmer Registration.” After entering the Aadhaar number and captcha code, applicants must fill in the form and submit it. For assistance, farmers can call the helpline numbers 155261 or 011-24300606.

To be eligible for the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers must be Indian citizens and own cultivable land. They should not be institutional landholders or income tax payers. Additionally, farmers receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more are not eligible for the scheme.