PM KISAN beneficiaries in Bihar’s Nalanda draw benefits of scheme, thanks Modi govt

Nalanda, Nov 19 The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) scheme, since its launch in 2019, has helped umpteen farmers overcome their monetary crisis besides propping them to live a life of dignity.

In Bihar’s Nalanda district, the Dekpura village of Rahui block is drawing significant benefits under the PM-KISAN Yojana as many beneficiaries here are getting the stipulated Rs 6,000 monetary assistance.

The scheme has brought positive changes in the lives of small and medium-scale farmers.

Dharmendra Narayan Singh, a beneficiary of this scheme said that he and his family has benefited a lot from it.

“I would like to thank PM Modi for launching a public-centric scheme. It helps us a lot in farming and household. This makes it easier for us to buy fertilisers and seeds,” he added.

Under this scheme, farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year, which is received in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Farmers say that this amount may seem small, but it is very helpful in purchasing fertilisers, seeds and other materials for farming.

Manoj Kumar Singh, another beneficiary said that our life has become easier with PM-KISAN yojana.

“We get help in purchasing fertilisers and seeds. This scheme has proved to be a boon for us,” he said.

The farmers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the game-changer scheme and also made a request to continue such schemes in future as well.

PM-KISAN was launched to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, the financial benefit of Rs 6000/- per year is transferred in three equal four-monthly instalments into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till the last financial year i.e. 2022-23, a total amount of Rs. 58,201.85 crores was disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor