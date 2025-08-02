PM-KISAN brings relief to Bihar farmers, ensures continuity in farming

Patna, Aug 2 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers across Bihar on Saturday hailed the move as a much-needed relief, particularly for small and marginal growers.

With timely financial assistance, farmers reported continuity in agricultural activities and growing self-reliance, while expressing gratitude to both the central and state governments.

The instalment was disbursed during a national-level event hosted by the Prime Minister from Varanasi.

In Bihar, the state-level program was organised at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, where Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha addressed a gathering of farmers.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Chouhan praised the farmers of Bihar and said, “Today, I am delighted to see the enthusiasm among our farmers. They’ve pledged to support locally made goods, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Vocal for Local.' This resolve extends even to cultural symbols like Rakhi, which sisters have vowed to buy only if they are made in India."

Highlighting the scale of the PM-KISAN scheme, he said, “Rs 21,000 crore has been deposited directly into the accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers nationwide. In the last few years, the government has steadily worked to increase farmers’ income, and this installment is another step towards their economic empowerment.”

The minister also emphasised the role of Minimum Support Price (MSP) in securing farmers’ income, stating, “MSP is determined based on market dynamics, and the government ensures procurement at these rates. Agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, and the government continues to prioritise its growth.”

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha lauded the day as "Kisan Utsav" and said, “As the Prime Minister has rightly said, the children of Bharat Mata will strengthen the Indian economy by embracing indigenous products and practices. The PM-KISAN scheme reflects this spirit of empowerment.”

Similarly in the village of Fatehpur, in Bihar’s Banka district, farmers celebrated the 20th installment with visible joy.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a local farmer, shared, “This financial support helps us purchase fertilisers, seeds, and manage other farming expenses. It gives us confidence and reduces our dependence on loans.”

Farmers in the region marked the day as Kisan Samman Utsav Diwas, expressing appreciation for both the financial aid and the government's continued support for agriculture. They emphasised how the scheme has brought dignity and independence to their work.

Sakun Prasad Singh, a farmer from Kathel village in Banka district, said, “The money arrived just in time for paddy transplantation. Timely support means I don’t have to borrow at high interest. This scheme is a lifeline for small farmers like me. Expenses such as fertiliser, seeds, and labour wages are now manageable.”

Another farmer from Kathel, Rajesh Kumar Singh, echoed similar sentiments.

“Farming is time sensitive. When funds arrive on time, there is no disruption in the process. This scheme ensures continuity and stability in our work. Every installment received helps us plan better, invest wisely, and avoid last-minute financial stress.”

He added, “This government is doing what no one else did for farmers before. The scheme may seem small to some, but to us, it is substantial support.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a wide range of development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

In a significant push towards development in his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi also released the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Under this installment, Rs 21,000 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. He also distributed more than 7,400 assistive aids to 'divyangjan' and elderly beneficiaries.

