PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages

New Delhi, Aug 2 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday expressed gratitude, saying the scheme has significantly helped them buy diesel for tractors, and pay wages to labourers.

The PM-KISAN scheme has been a crucial support for farmers during difficult times.

In Karnataka’s Dharwad district, farmers said that the PM-KISAN initiative is making a positive impact on their agricultural activities. The funds help not only in purchasing seeds and fertilisers but also in managing household expenses, including school and college fees for their children.

The scheme, launched by the PM Modi government, aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers across the country. Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments directly into their bank accounts.

Speaking to IANS, farmers shared how the scheme has improved their lives.

Nagappa Ganiger, a farmer from Dharwad, said, "The PM-KISAN scheme has been a great help during tough times. It has enabled me to buy diesel for tractors and pay wages to labourers on time. So far, 20 installments have been credited to my account without fail. I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi."

Another farmer, Basavaraj Gunjal, added, "With the aim of doubling farmers' income, Prime Minister Modi has introduced several farmer-friendly initiatives. The Rs 6,000 annual support through PM-KISAN has been a real benefit. On behalf of all farmers, I express my sincere thanks to him."

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district, farmers welcomed the release of the 20th installment of Rs 2,000. They emphasised how the direct cash transfer has brought transparency and removed intermediaries from the process.

Arul Murugan, a local farmer, said, “The money being credited directly into our bank accounts without any middlemen has been very helpful. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for this initiative that provides timely support.”

The scheme’s primary objective is to provide income support to small and marginal farming families who own cultivable land. With rising input costs, farmers said this steady income helps them manage critical farming expenses.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the visit to his parliamentary constituency, he also released the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Additionally, he distributed over 7,400 assistive aids to ‘divyangjan’ and elderly beneficiaries.

Beginning his speech with "Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev", PM Modi said, “Today, I have come to Kashi for the first time since 'Operation Sindoor'. On April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack happened, 26 innocent people were brutally killed. The grief of those children and women deeply pained me.”

He added, “At that time, I prayed to Baba Vishwanath for strength for the people to bear the pain. I promised my daughters that I would take revenge for their 'Sindoor', and today, by Mahadev’s blessings, I have fulfilled that promise. I dedicate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' at the feet of Mahadev.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor