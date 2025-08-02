PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Installment: PM Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Crore to 9.7 Crore Farmers' Accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 2, released the 12th pending instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and eliminating any role of middlemen.

PM Modi launched the PM-KISAN scheme in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000/—per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Earlier, on February 24, the Prime Minister released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Bhagalpur, Bihar. This significant event witnessed over 9.8 crore farmers across the country receiving direct financial benefits, amounting to more than Rs 22,000 crore.

While during the rally in Varanasi PM Modi said, "Watching the divine scenes of Shiva devotees carrying Ganga water in Kashi is truly special. Especially on the first Monday of Sawan, when our Yadav brothers set out to perform Jalabhishek of Baba, at Gauri Kedarnath, with Ganga water on their shoulders, the entire sight is so captivating."

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, crediting over ₹20,000 crores directly into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers pic.twitter.com/2pa5fq8IAh — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2025

"Today, a grand Kisan Utsav is being held here. An amount of Rs 21,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmer brothers and sisters across the country under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. And when something is sent from Kashi, it becomes prasad in itself, Rs 21,000 crore has reached the farmers’ accounts," PM Modi said.

"To all those participating in the competition, I extend my heartfelt best wishes. Our government is continuously working for the prosperity of farmers. Earlier governments could barely even fulfill a mere announcement made in the name of farmers. But the BJP government delivers on what it promises," he said further.

"A few days ago, I was in Tamil Nadu and visited the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a thousand-year-old shrine and an ancient center of Shaivite tradition. This magnificent temple was built by the great Indian ruler Rajendra Chola, who brought Ganga water from North India to the South, symbolically uniting the two regions," PM Modi said.

"It is because of this unity that Operation Sindoor becomes a success. The unity of 140 crore Indians becomes the strength behind Operation Sindoor. Today marks a moment of valour shown by our brave soldiers and also a moment to salute our farmers," he added.