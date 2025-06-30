‘PM‑KISAN Samman Nidhi’ a lifeline for small farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh), June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM‑KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme has become a vital source of support for small farmers in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. Under this programme, each eligible farmer receives Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

The 19th instalment was released on February 24, 2025, and the 20th is expected soon, once beneficiaries have completed essential steps like e-KYC and linking their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

In Magardha village, about 30 km from district headquarters, Dilip Gaur shared his experience about the scheme. Talking to IANS, he expressed his happiness over the benefits of the scheme.

Ever since the scheme began, it’s been a lifeline, he said.

“We can now afford soybean seeds and fertilizer and buy medicines without resorting to costly credit. Plans like this should not only continue but also expand,” he says, expressing his hope and gratitude to PM Modi.

Twenty kilometres away in Nakwada, Rajesh Singh Rajput echoes the sentiment: “All three instalments arrive on time, making our small farming tasks much more manageable. We’re very thankful to Modiji.”

In Jijgaon Khurd, roughly 18 km away, Amit Sharma adds: “Receiving Rs 2,000 three times a year means we don’t need to borrow for seeds or fertilizer—it’s been a huge relief. Without this, we’d be in debt. This scheme must continue; PM Modi is truly the best Prime Minister.”

About 15 km away, in Bundra, Amardas Nagle said: “The funds are deposited right on time, helping us quickly take care of buying supplies or paying labourers. Without this, we’d end up borrowing from moneylenders. We are deeply grateful to PM Modi.”

Shivdas Damare of the same village says: “The Rs 2,000 instalments come reliably, letting us pay labourers promptly. Without this scheme, we'd face great difficulty. It’s an excellent initiative -- PM Modi has done something remarkable.”

