PM lauds Indian contingent for bagging highest-ever medals tally in Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian contingent for bagging the highest ever medals tally in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games!

The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years," Modi posted on X.

"The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud. Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence," he added further.

India won 28 gold medals, 38 silver medals and 41 bronze medals in the Asian Games.

