PM Modi, 71 Ministers take oath of office

New Delhi, June 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, along with 71 Ministers, took oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, marking PM Modi's return to office for a record third term.

The new Team Modi comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

Here is the complete list of ministers:

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh

2. Amit Shah

3. Nitin Gadkari

4. J.P. Nadda

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. S. Jaishankar

8. Manohar Lal Khattar

9. H.D. Kumaraswamy

10. Piyush Goyal

11. Dharmendra Pradhan

12. Jitan Ram Manjhi

13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh - also known as Lalan Singh

14. Sarbananda Sonowal

15. Virendra Kumar

16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

17. Pralhad Joshi

18. Jual Oram

19. Giriraj Singh

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw

21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

22. Bhupender Yadav

23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

24. Annpurna Devi

25. Kiren Rijiju

26. Hardeep Singh Puri

27. Mansukh Mandaviya

28. G. Kishan Reddy

29. Chirag Paswan

30. C R Patil

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh

2. Jitendra Singh

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

5. Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada

2. Shripad Yesso Naik

3. Pankaj Chaudhary

4. Krishan Pal

5. Ramdas Athawale

6. Ram Nath Thakur

7. Nityanand Rai

8. Anupriya Patel

9. V. Somanna

10. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

11. S.P. Singh Baghel

12. Sobha Karandlaje

13. Kirtivardhan Singh

14. B. L. Verma

15. Shantanu Thakur

16. Suresh Gopi

17. L. Murugan

18. Ajay Tamta

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

20. Kamlesh Paswan

21. Bhagirath Choudhary

22. Satish Chandra Dubey

23. Sanjay Seth

24. Ravneet Singh

25. Durgadas Uikey

26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse

27. Sukanta Majumdar

28. Savitri Thakur

29. Tokhan Sahu

30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary

31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma

32. Harsh Malhotra

33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

34. Murlidhar Mohol

35. George Kurian

36. Pabitra Margherita

