PM Modi, 71 Ministers take oath of office
By IANS | Published: June 10, 2024 12:11 AM2024-06-10T00:11:44+5:302024-06-10T00:15:05+5:30
New Delhi, June 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, along with 71 Ministers, took oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, marking PM Modi's return to office for a record third term.
The new Team Modi comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.
Here is the complete list of ministers:
Cabinet Ministers
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. J.P. Nadda
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. S. Jaishankar
8. Manohar Lal Khattar
9. H.D. Kumaraswamy
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Dharmendra Pradhan
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh - also known as Lalan Singh
14. Sarbananda Sonowal
15. Virendra Kumar
16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
17. Pralhad Joshi
18. Jual Oram
19. Giriraj Singh
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
22. Bhupender Yadav
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
24. Annpurna Devi
25. Kiren Rijiju
26. Hardeep Singh Puri
27. Mansukh Mandaviya
28. G. Kishan Reddy
29. Chirag Paswan
30. C R Patil
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh
2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
5. Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Yesso Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Patel
9. V. Somanna
10. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
11. S.P. Singh Baghel
12. Sobha Karandlaje
13. Kirtivardhan Singh
14. B. L. Verma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L. Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Choudhary
22. Satish Chandra Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh
25. Durgadas Uikey
26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian
36. Pabitra Margherita
