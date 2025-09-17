PM Modi a ‘true son of Mother India’, say Northeast Governors, CMs and MPs

Guwahati/Agartala, Sep 17 Governors, Chief Ministers and MPs from all eight Northeastern states on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, describing him as a “true son of Mother India.”

On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, various programmes and events, including a fortnight-long 'Swachhata Hi Seva', were launched in all eight Northeastern states.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday launched the nationwide 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah camping from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. The event was virtually witnessed by the Governors, Chief Ministers, a host of leaders and officials of the Northeast region.

Taking to his official X account, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the true son of Mother India, the visionary of the era, India's resounding voice on the global stage, our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

“I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev that they grant you long life, excellent health, and boundless energy; and that under your able leadership, we all remain forever dedicated to the tasks of nation service and public welfare,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister, in another social media post, said that on the 75th birthday of PM Modi, Assam joins the nation in celebrating Seva Saptah, a tribute to his vision of Seva Parmo Dharma. From mega health camps and plantation drives to blood donation, honouring young talents and supporting TB patients, the Assam government will dedicate this week to service, compassion and people’s welfare.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on X, said: “Dearest Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Happy 75th Birthday…”

“Your heart beats with the pulse of Bharat, a sacred flame igniting hope, pride, and dreams in every Indian’s soul. For 75 years, you’ve lived as a true son of Maa Bharti, dedicating your life to her glory. Your visionary leadership has woven a tapestry of progress-Digital India has connected our farthest corners, Atmanirbhar Bharat has empowered us to stand tall, and Viksit Bharat is our collective dream taking shape under your unwavering guidance. Every step you take, every policy you craft, is a love letter to our nation’s future. May Maa Tripura Sundari shower you with divine strength, wisdom, and boundless energy to lead Bharat to new horizons. You are our pride, our yug purush, our guiding star. Here’s to a long life devoted to our motherland,” Saha said.

Greeting PM Modi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “Because of your leadership, Arunachal Pradesh is no longer on the periphery but firmly connected to India’s growth story. Every new road, every new school, every initiative to strengthen health and education systems brings us closer to the promise of development, while respecting our heritage.”

“Your visionary leadership continues to inspire millions across India and especially in Arunachal Pradesh, where your focus on infrastructure, connectivity, cultural preservation, and sustainable development is transforming lives. On this special day, I pray that you continue to be blessed with good health, boundless energy, and wisdom to lead India and our beloved Arunachal Pradesh towards greater peace and prosperity,” Kandu said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, wishing the PM on the occasion, in a post on X said: “Warm birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I wish you good health, happiness, and continued wisdom as you lead our Nation on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also extended “warmest birthday wishes to Modi”. In a post on X, he wrote: “Your unwavering commitment to India’s growth and development is truly inspirational. You have taken the progress of our nation as a personal mission, and under your visionary leadership, we are steadily moving towards a Viksit Bharat.”

“On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and convey our sincere blessings and best wishes for your health, happiness, and long life,” Sangma said.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday greeted PM Modi on his 75th birthday. In a post on X, Singh said, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless dedication, vision, and compassion continue to be a guiding light for our nation. I remain deeply grateful for your guidance and support over the years, and I bow to Shri Shri Govinda Ji for your good health and long life to continue leading Bharat with strength and wisdom."

Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, also extended his sincere greetings to PM Modi.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also wished the PM on his birthday. He said, “We pray for your good health, happiness, and many more years of dedicated service to the nation. Your life has been an exemplary embodiment of national service, firm resolve, and unwavering patriotism. Your visionary leadership, guided by the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, has inspired the people of India and strengthened our collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”

“The people of India take immense pride in your leadership, and we look forward with confidence to many more milestones under your dynamic stewardship. May your vision and leadership continue to unite the nation, fulfil its collective dreams, and steer India towards new frontiers of progress and glory,” Tamang said.

Governors and many other leaders of all Northeastern states also greeted PM Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

