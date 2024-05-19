PM Modi accuses Bengal CM of succumbing to Islamic fanatics & maligning saints

Kolkata, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of 'succumbing to Islamic fanatics' and maligning the saints of iconic institutions who are engaged in human services.

PM Modi said the appeasement politics is prompting Trinamool Congress to malign and threaten iconic institutions like Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON.

“From this platform, I am directly accusing the Chief Minister of succumbing to the Islamic fanatics and maligning the saints of these iconic institutions who are engaged in human services. Trinamool Congress is also maligning the Ram Mandir. How long will the people of West Bengal tolerate this? Time has come to give a fitting reply to Trinamool Congress through your votes," the Prime Minister said.

The PM was addressing an election meeting at the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in the Bankura district of West Bengal from where Saumitra Khan is the BJP candidate.

The PM also said that there was a common factor in Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties which is their intention to keep the people poor.

“It seems that Congress, Trinamool and Left Parties are different political entities. But the nature of their sins is the same. So that is why they have united under the INDIA bloc. They want to keep the people poor and so wherever they come to power the economy there becomes bankrupt. West Bengal is the best example on this count. Human Development is not the model for these parties,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that after neglecting the refugees in West Bengal for years, Trinamool Congress, Left Parties and Congress never bothered about them but are now opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Already 300 refugee families have got citizenship. The refugee families in West Bengal will also get citizenship through CAA. Unfortunately, the basic intention of Trinamool Congress is bad,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that he was taking legal advice on how to return the money looted by Trinamool Congress leaders to the people of the state.

