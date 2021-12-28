PM Modi address students at IIT Kanpur, says 'Conquer technology but don't become robots'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the IIT Kanpur, in their 54th convocation ceremony. Where he told students that studying in the institute will “massively transform” them. He also told the students to “choose challenges and not comfort”.



“Now there is no ‘Fear of Unknown’, now you have the courage to explore the whole world. There is no longer the ‘Query of Unknown’, but ‘Quest for the Best’ and a dream to conquer the whole world,” PM Modi said.



He also assured students that the training they are receiving now will defiantly improve their skills, knowledge and will make their place in the world. He also spoke about the history of Kanpur and its diversity, he said “Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse - from Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, from Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt. When we visit this city, it seems as if we are traveling to that glorious past, of the glory of the sacrifices of the freedom struggle,”.



“The Dandi March in 1930 had given a direction to the freedom movement. The youth who were 20–25-year-old then experienced their golden phase in 1947. You are stepping into a similar golden era of your lives,” he added.

He also inaugurated a blockchain-driven system to deliver educational degrees, saying that the 21st century is all about technology, “Even in this decade, technology is going to increase its dominance in different fields. Life without technology would now be incomplete in a way. This is the age of competition of life and technology and I am sure you will definitely get ahead in this,” said PM Modi.

He also urged students to use technology but also avoid being the robotics version of it, “Do work on internet of things, but don't forget emotions of things.”

PM further added, “When the country's independence completed 25 years, we should have done a lot by then to stand on our feet. Since then, it is too late, the country has lost a lot of time. Two generations have passed in between so we don't have to lose even 2 moments,”.



He also appealed to students to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.