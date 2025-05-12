PM Modi Address To Nation At 8pm: When and Where to watch Prime Minister 's Speech After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:00 PM IST today, Monday, May 12, 2025. This will be his first public statement since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The operation resulted in the destruction of nine terror camps and the reported neutralization of over 100 militants.

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached a mutual ceasefire agreement, halting all military actions across land, air, and sea. The ceasefire followed intense military exchanges, including artillery shelling and aerial engagements. On Saturday, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, armed forces chiefs and senior officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 pm today.

