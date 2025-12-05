PM Modi ambassador of Sanatan Dharma: Kangana Ranaut on Prime Minister presenting Bhagavad Gita to Putin

New Delhi, Dec 5 Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that the Gita represents the heritage of universal truth and that the Prime Minister is an ambassador of Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture.

Speaking outside Parliament, Kangana Ranaut said, “The Gita is the heritage of universal truth. Our Prime Minister is the ambassador of Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture. The truth contained in the Gita always inspires us. The scriptures hold profound teachings about karma, emotions, and family. If President Putin reads the Gita, his bond with India, our soil, and our people will strengthen even more.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed her sentiments, stating, “Narendra Modi has come as a blessing for the culture of this country. The Gita teaches that only those who perform their duties move forward — one must do their duty without worrying about results and always act righteously. If he is spreading this message, I believe it is meaningful and relevant.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi presented a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita to President Putin, describing the scripture as a timeless source of inspiration for millions worldwide.

Sharing the moment on X, the Prime Minister posted an image of himself handing over the Russian edition of the Gita to the visiting President. “Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” PM Modi wrote.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Putin met at Hyderabad House in the national capital, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation across various sectors, including economy, defence, and trade.

Before arriving at Hyderabad House, President Putin paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh accompanied him.

The Russian President was also given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a guard of honour.

