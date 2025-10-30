PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar slam INDIA Bloc in Bihar (Round Up)

Patna, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a coordinated offensive against the Congress-RJD Grand Alliance, accusing its leaders of spreading falsehoods, insulting the Hindu faith, and pushing Bihar back into an era of misgovernance and corruption.

Addressing a massive rally in Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, calling them princes of corruption who are out on bail in multi-billion-dollar scams.

“In the electoral battle of Bihar, a pair of young men (who consider themselves princes) have opened a shop of false promises,” Modi said.

“They insulted me and even Chhathi Maiya, calling the sacred Chhath festival a drama. Can any Bihari tolerate such an insult to Chhathi Maiya? These people, born into privilege, cannot digest that a tea seller from a poor family has reached this position,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the INDIA Bloc’s leaders are afraid to go to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram Temple, fearing it would upset their vote bank politics.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to getting Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, calling it a festival of humanity and devotion.

Later, addressing another rally in Chhapra, PM Modi dismissed the Grand Alliance’s attacks as signs of infighting between Congress and RJD.

“Their relationship is like oil and water. On the ground, their workers are fighting each other, but greed for power has brought them together,” he said.

He also alleged that the RJD and Congress are identified by five things: guns, cruelty, bitterness, misgovernance, and corruption. “Those who kept Bihar in the lantern age can never bring electricity, and those who looted railways can never improve connectivity,” he added.

In Lakhisarai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on PM Modi, accusing him of insulting the Prime Minister and Chhathi Maiya.

“This is Bihar. The people here will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and the Grand Alliance on November 6 and 11. When the ballot boxes are opened on November 14, everything will be clear,” Shah said while campaigning for BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Shah accused the Lalu-Rabri regime of bringing “jungle ra”j to Bihar, where kidnapping, ransom, and murders were rampant.

“Nitish Kumar ended that jungle raj and brought an era of development. Together, Nitish and Modi have built a strong foundation for Bihar’s future,” he said, praising both leaders for maintaining corruption-free governance.

In Motihari’s Harsiddhi constituency, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public rally in support of BJP candidate Krishnanandan Paswan.

Dhami accused Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of having no roadmap for Bihar’s development and engaging only in divisive politics.

He said, “Just as we stopped love jihad, religious conversions, and illegal madrassas in Uttarakhand, similar laws will be brought to Bihar if the NDA comes to power.”

He added that those who mock festivals like Chhath are anti-Sanatan Dharma.

HAM national president Santosh Suman, sharing the stage, mocked Tejashwi Yadav, saying, “Some people dream at night of becoming Chief Minister and start making announcements in the morning. But Bihar doesn’t need a government that brings back jungle raj.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, addressing a rally in Jamalpur constituency of Munger district, highlighted his government’s development achievements and hit out at the Lalu family for promoting dynastic politics.

He said that before 2005, there was no rule of law in Bihar.

“People locked themselves inside their homes after sunset. Roads were broken, education collapsed, and electricity was absent. After 2005, development and rule of law returned to Bihar,” Nitish said.

Listing his government’s achievements, he mentioned the recruitment of 2.58 lakh teachers through BPSC, free treatment and medicines since 2006, and the opening of 27 new medical colleges.

Under the Saat Nishchay Yojana, he said 40 lakh people had received jobs, and the goal was to employ one crore youth in the next five years.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, he said 50 per cent reservation has been provided in the Panchayati Raj and 35 per cent in the police force, with over 1.40 crore Jeevika Didis actively participating in self-help initiatives.

He also announced 125 units of free electricity for every household and a Rs 1,100 monthly pension for the elderly and disabled.

Nitish Kumar said the state and central governments were working closely for Bihar’s progress and took a jab at the opposition.

“When Lalu Prasad was removed from power, he made his wife the Chief Minister. That’s their model of dynastic politics,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor