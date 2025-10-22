PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to address four rallies in Bihar on Oct 24

Patna, Oct 22 As the state gears up for high-stakes polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to head the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign drive on October 24 with four mega rallies across Bihar.

According to party sources, PM Modi will begin his election campaign from the land of Karpoori Thakur, addressing massive public rallies in Samastipur. Later, he will address another rally in Begusarai.

During his address, he is expected to urge voters to support NDA candidates and deliver a strong message to the opposition camp.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit marks his first campaign appearance in Bihar since the election announcement.

He is scheduled to visit the state twice in October — first on October 24, and again on October 30, when he will address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two major election rallies on October 24 — one in Siwan and another in Buxar.

This will be Shah’s second visit to Bihar in a week, following his earlier three-day tour from October 16 to 18, during which he addressed a rally in Taraiya (Chhapra).

The BJP’s state leadership has completed all preparations for the high-profile visits of both leaders, with local units mobilised to ensure massive public turnout.

The rallies by PM Modi and Amit Shah are expected to significantly raise the political temperature in the state and energise the NDA campaign.

Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is also gearing up for an aggressive campaign.

A joint press conference of its top leaders is scheduled for October 23 in Patna, after which alliance leaders will fan out across the state for coordinated electioneering.

With both the NDA and Grand Alliance set to escalate their campaigns, October 24 is shaping up to be a crucial day in Bihar’s political calendar, marking the formal launch of the top-tier campaign battle ahead of the Assembly polls.

--IANS

ajk/dan

