PM Modi and Kejriwal make false promises, no difference between them: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday addressed an election rally in Seelampur for the Delhi Assembly polls, at the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution" event. During his speech, he targeted both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of making false promises.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Just like PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal also makes false promises. PM Modi and Kejriwal promised to reduce inflation, but inflation continues to rise. The poor are becoming poorer, and the rich are becoming richer. Kejriwal came and said he would clean Delhi, eradicate corruption, and make Delhi like Paris. But now the situation is such that there is severe pollution, people are getting sick, and they cannot even go outside. Like PM Modi, Kejriwal also makes false promises. There is no difference between the two."

He further stated: "When I talk about caste-based census, neither PM Modi nor Kejriwal say anything. Because both want to ensure that backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities don't get their fair share in governance and resources. I have told PM Narendra Modi that whether he does it or not, the day Congress forms the government, we will extend the reservation limit beyond 50 per cent. We will pass the proposal for caste-based census in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Tell Kejriwal to declare before the nation that they will increase the reservation limit and conduct a caste-based census. Once Congress forms the government in Delhi, we will conduct a caste-based census."

Rahul Gandhi also said: "There is an ideological battle going on in the country. On one side are those who, no matter what happens, will keep defending the Constitution. The Constitution clearly states that India belongs to every Indian."

He added: "As long as I live, you can take this in writing -- if any Indian is attacked, no matter their religion -- Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian, or any caste -- Dalit or backward -- I, Rahul Gandhi, will be there to protect them."

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP, saying: "The BJP and RSS are working to destroy the Constitution. They spread hatred and try to pit one brother against another. We travelled 4,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to protect the Constitution."

