PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took part in a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

The event began following Modi's warm welcome to the UAE President upon his arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The roadshow, spanning a three-km route from the airport, concluded at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. After reaching the bridge, the two global leaders proceeded to their respective engagements in Gandhinagar.

Welcoming the UAE President, Prime Minister Modi expressed his honour in hosting him and referred to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as "my brother" in a social media post, highlighting the close ties between India and the UAE.

Extensive security measures were implemented to ensure smooth proceedings, and cultural stages were set up along the route for cultural performances.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with the President of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a session with CEOs of major global corporations at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He also inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at around 3 p.m.

According to the PMO, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a significant platform for business collaboration, knowledge exchange, and forging strategic partnerships aimed at inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister will the inaugurate the event in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor