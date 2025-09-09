PM Modi announces assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab

Gurdaspur, Sep 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab, besides Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

He announced that children orphaned due to the recent floods and landslides will receive comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme. This will ensure their long-term welfare. The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state.

Later, he held a review meeting here with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in the state.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per a specific proposal from the state government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE for solar panels and support will be facilitated for micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana -- Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by the state government for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The state government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This will be aimed at repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the state governments in this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister also met families from Punjab who were affected by the calamities and floods. He expressed his complete solidarity with all those who had suffered and expressed deep sorrow for those who had lost their close ones.

The Prime Minister said all assistance under disaster management rules is being made, including advance disbursements to the states. He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of the NDRF, the SDRF, the Indian Army, the state administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response.

The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the Central teams.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh to review the situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for the state.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Himachal. Later, PM Modi had an official meeting at the Gaggal airport, near Dharamsala, to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that had occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

