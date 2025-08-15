PM Modi announces mission to tackle illegal immigration, says conspiracy to change demography

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, during his address from the ramparts of Red Fort, warned against illegal immigration, which is threatening the country.

He announced a demography mission to protect the country from the dangers posed by illegal immigrants.

PM Modi said he would like to alert the nation about the concern, which has now become a challenge. “Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and seeds of a new crisis are being sown,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the infiltrators are snatching the livelihood of the youth of the country.

“They are targeting our sisters and daughters. They are misleading the adivasis and grabbing their lands. This will not be tolerated," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister flagged the challenges caused due to demographic changes, especially in the border areas.

He said that the demographic changes in border areas pose a threat to national security.

“It sows the seeds of conflict. No country can surrender before infiltrators. Then how can we?” he said.

PM Modi announced the national mission to tackle what he referred to as a looming danger. “Not to allow such activities is our duty to our ancestors who gifted us an Independent India. So I announce from the ramparts of Red Fort that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will tackle the danger that is looming over India," said PM Modi.

The issue of illegal immigration has become a rising concern in the country. Authorities have been cracking down on illegal immigrants throughout the country, a majority of whom are from Bangladesh.

The security apparatus has been identifying suspicious foreign nationals, especially those from Bangladesh, who have entered India illegally and are living under the guise of Indian citizens after making fake Indian documents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor