PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Telangana's Kamareddy road accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of nine people who were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a tweet, said, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi."

In a major road accident on Sunday evening, nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan at Hasanpally in the Kamareddy district of Telangana while 17 others sustained injuries.

The occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy when the accident took place at the Hassanpalli Gate in the Nizamsagar zone.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Reddy informed that a case has been registered and the accused lorry driver has been identified. "We will catch him soon."

The deceased have been identified as Anjavva (35 years), Veeramani (35 years), Lachavva (60 years), Sayavva (38 years), Sailu (35 years), Ellaiah (53 years), Poshaiah (60 years), Gangavva (45 years), and Veeravva (70 years).

( With inputs from ANI )

