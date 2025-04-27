PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh relief for MP road accident victim families

New Delhi, April 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the Madhya Pradesh road accident victim families and Rs 50, 000 for the injured.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PMO India wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also expressed grief over the accident. “Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” said PM Modi.

At least 11 people were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district after a van carrying devotees plunged into an open well on Sunday near Budha-Takarwat crossing by Kachariya Chowpati village under the Narayangarh police station.

Four others, including two young children, sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Police said that the vehicle lost control after hitting a bike, ultimately tumbling into a 15-foot-deep well.

Manohar Singh, an area resident who attempted to rescue the occupants, tragically succumbed to toxic gas emissions from the LPG-powered van, said the police.

Anil Raghuvanshi, Narayangarh police station in-charge, told IANS: “So far, 11 persons have been confirmed dead in the accident, including rescuer Manohar Singh and biker Gobar Singh, who was struck by the moving van. Search is still going on.”

Manohar Singh was a resident of Sanjit village, while Gobar Singh was a resident of Sitamau in the district.

Police sources said, reliance on earthmoving machinery and cranes, following the rescuer’s death, left many passengers suffocated inside the van.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who arrived at the accident site, posted on his X account: “On receiving information about the heart-breaking incident of a four-wheeler falling into a well in village Kachariya Chowpati of Malhargarh assembly constituency of Mandsaur district, I immediately visited the spot and inspected it and directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to expedite the rescue operation.”

