PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased in Maharashtra car mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the seven medical students who died in an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra and Rs 50,000 will be given for those injured in the mishap.

Seven medical students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after died the car in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Selsura on Monday night.

As per the police, the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli when their vehicle fell.

"PM Narendra Modi announced that Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Prime Minister condoled the loss of lives in the road accident and also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," PMO tweeted quoting PM Modi.

According to Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police Wardha the mishap took place around 11.30 pm last night.

The deceased have been identified as students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students and Nitesh Singh a medical intern

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor