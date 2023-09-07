PM Modi announces to establish Indian Embassy in Timor-Leste

Jakarta, Sep 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was a day-long visit to Indonesia, on Thursday announced the establishment of an Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, saying that it was a reflection of the importance India attaches to the ASEAN and its relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on 7 September 2023, the Prime Minister announced a decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste.”

“The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor-Leste,” it said.

The Ministry said that the decision was warmly welcomed by Timor-Leste and ASEAN Members.

Timor-Leste joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022 as an Observer, before becoming its full member.

On Thursday morning, Modi addressed the ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta, during which he said that the regional bloc is the centre point of India's Act East Policy.

Hewas welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his arrival at the summit and prior to that, had also met members of the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister also attended the 18th East Asia Summit.

