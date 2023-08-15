PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from ramparts of Red Fort

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day. The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.

This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this. Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation, said PM Modi.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.