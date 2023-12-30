PM Modi Appeals People to Light Ram Jyoti at Homes on 22 January to Celebrate Diwali

On the occasion of the laying of the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said this historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a positive trajectory for India, bringing closure to a longstanding dispute and heralding a brighter future. Prime Minister Modi's call to observe Diwali on January 22 serves as a symbol of unity and peace.

After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart. Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, PM Modi added.