PM Modi applauds Coldplay tour, says 'India has massive scope for live concerts'

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Coldplay band’s successful India tour and emphasized the country’s vast potential for live music events.

Coldplay's recent performances in India created a buzz, with their two sold-out concerts in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The British band’s electrifying 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour culminated with their Republic Day concert on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Adding to the excitement, the event was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, attracting millions of viewers across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, on Tuesday praised Coldplay's concerts, emphasizing India’s massive potential for live entertainment.

“You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay’s concerts organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India,” said PM Modi.

“I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills,” he added.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, known as the world’s largest cricket venue, became the epicentre of Coldplay’s performances, which were lauded not only by the audience but also by the band itself.

Frontman Chris Martin called it “the best stadium in the whole wide world,” cementing its status as a premier venue for global events.

Coldplay's live-streamed concert on January 26 attracted an impressive 8.3 million viewers, accumulating a staggering 165 million minutes of watch time, according to reports.

The virtual broadcast allowed fans from across the country to experience the concert in real time, further expanding the band's reach in India.

Chris Martin had a special message for the crowd in Ahmedabad, “It's so good to be back in India. You have one of the most vibrant cultures we’ve ever seen. This is one of our favourite places to play.”

As for the live stream, he acknowledged the global nature of the concert, saying, “It's amazing that we’re not just playing for you here but for everyone watching on Disney+ Hotstar. You're all part of this concert, no matter where you are.”

The economic impact of Coldplay’s concerts on India is already being felt. Analysts highlighted the emerging potential of India’s live music and entertainment industry. According to their analysis, the sector could generate Rs 6,000-8,000 crore in spending. The announcement of Coldplay’s concerts alone could have driven an increase in private consumption demand, with spending in the last two to three months alone ranging from Rs 1,600-2,000 crore.

