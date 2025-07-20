PM Modi applauds TVS Motor Company for chronicling the beauty of Kutch

New Delhi, July 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it was a delight to meet top TVS Motor Company executives, while commending them for chronicling the beauty of Kutch.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, and Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of the company, earlier met PM Modi and presented him the ‘TVSM x Rann Utsav 2025 Coffee Table Book’.

“Glad to have met Shri Venu Srinivasan Ji and Mr. Sudarshan Venu. I commend them for the effort to chronicle the beauty of Kutch and also encourage motorcyclists to go there,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X.

The executives said it was an honour to call on the Prime Minister.

“In February this year, TVS Motor Company, in partnership with Gujarat Tourism, curated an extraordinary motorcycling experience at Rann Utsav, showcasing the region's culture, landscapes, & heritage, inspired by PM Modi's vision to popularise Kutch as a tourist destination among the youth,” they posted on X.

The Coffee Table Book captures Kutch's rich heritage and mesmerising landscapes.

Made on the theme of 'Saari Muzaafiri', the book also captures the key spots and destinations in the Rann of Kutch region from dawn till dusk, which are a visual treat.

“We can say with certainty that Kutch is a motorcyclists delight! Come, bike there… you will be awestruck for life,” said Srinivasan on X.

PM Modi recently invited everyone to Gujarat's famous Rann Utsav, which concluded in March.

Promising an unforgettable experience to hodophiles, PM Modi attached a video capturing the beauty of Kutch and wrote in a post on the social media platform X, "Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav.”

In a separate post on LinkedIn, PM Modi said, "The White Rann beckons! An unforgettable experience awaits! Come, immerse yourself in a unique mix of culture, history and breathtaking natural beauty!” Apart from attaching pictures of his visit to Kutch, the post also carried a write-up titled 'Rann Utsav - A lifetime experience'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor