PM Modi arrives in Assam to a grand welcome

Guwahati, March 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Assam's Tezpur for his two-day visit to the northeastern state.

After landing at Tezpur airport, PM Modi went to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR). The Prime Minister was accorded a grand welcome with the state's traditional Bihu dance in the Panbari area.

The Prime Minister's convoy then headed towards Kohora Range of KNPTR where he is likely to spend the night. Numerous people had gathered in the Panbari area to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

On Saturday, PM Modi will lay the foundation as well as inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Jorhat.

PM Modi is also expected to go on a safari in the KNPTR on Saturday morning before heading towards Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister would then return to Assam's Jorhat at around 1.30 p.m. after his events in Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate an 84-feet-tall statue of the famed 17th-century Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan at Hollongapar.

Besides, at a public rally in Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate some key projects.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the B. Barooah Cancer Institute's Child Care Unit.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly-built Tinsukia Medical College while he will lay the foundation of an upcoming medical college in Sivasagar district.

He will also launch the expansion projects of the Guwahati Refinery and the Digboi Refinery, which will cost Rs 510 crore and Rs 768 crore, respectively.

