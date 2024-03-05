PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, to dedicate Civil Aviation Research Organisation centre to nation

Hyderabad, March 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday night from Tamil Nadu. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy received him at the Begumpet airport.

PM Modi later left for the Raj Bhavan where he would have the night halt.

On Tuesday, he will visit Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, and perform puja. He will later dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre, which has come up at Begumpet.

The CARO centre has been built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.

PM Modi will subsequently leave for Sangareddy, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Sangareddy.

These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

After the official programme, he will address a public meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore at Adilabad town and addressed a public meeting. He had reached Adilabad by helicopter from Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra.

After attending the programme at Adilabad, he returned to Nagpur and from there left for Tamil Nadu.

