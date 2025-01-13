PM Modi arrives in Kashmir, to inaugurate Sonamarg tunnel, address rally

Srinagar, Jan 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel, rechristened as the Sonamarg tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

After the special aircraft carrying the PM landed at the technical area of Srinagar international airport, the PM took an Air Force helicopter for Neelgrad in the Sonamarg area. The

The PM will land at the Neelgrad helipad and drive in a cavalcade to the Gagangir area, where he will inaugurate the Sonamarg tunnel that provides all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg making it a round-the-year tourist destination.

Union Minister of SurfaceTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, MoS (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, L-G Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be present during the inauguration of the tunnel.

PM Modi will later address a public rally at the truck yard in Sonamarg. Hundreds of people, braving extreme cold, have already gathered at the Sonamarg public rally venue to listen to the PM.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory after an elected government took office here.

Sonamarg tunnel will bypass the stretch of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway that is prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall during the winter months.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) oversaw the Z-Morh tunnel constructed by APCO Infratech Private Limited for Rs 2,700 crore. The construction of the tunnel was started in 2018.

This tunnel will make Sonamarg an all-weather tourist destination, thereby helping employment for local youth, and boosting trade, tourism, and traffic to the Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra and businesses.

The Tunnel is a 6.5 km long 2-lane road tunnel between Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir. It was called the Z-Morh tunnel because of the Z-shaped stretch of road that the tunnel has replaced (Z-Morh translates to "Z-turn" in English). It takes only 15 minutes to travel the 6.5 km long tunnel compared to hours over the zig-zag road up and down the hills.

The Zojila Tunnel being constructed across the Zojila Pass together with the Z-Morh tunnel will make the journey to the Ladakh region safer and possibly throughout the year.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Saturday to oversee the arrangements being made for PM Modi's arrival on Monday.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all-year-round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he wrote on X on January 11.

The Chief Minister also posted some pictures of the area he visited on Saturday. All eyes are now fixed on PM Modi, who will dedicate the Sonamarg tunnel to the nation.

