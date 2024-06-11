PM Modi Asks Supporters to Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from Social Media Profiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged his social media followers to remove the slogan 'Modi ka Parivar' from their profiles, expressing gratitude for their support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged the widespread use of 'Modi ka Parivar' during the election campaign as a mark of affection towards him. He credited the slogan for providing him strength and noted that the people of India had given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record achievement.

"With the message of all of us being one family effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties," PM Modi wrote. "The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken."

The slogan was introduced by PM Modi in March during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, after remarks by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. At the rally, PM Modi emphasized, "The entire nation is saying in one voice today, 'main hu Modi ka Parivar' (I am Modi's family)." Following this, the slogan gained popularity, with top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda adopting it on their X handles.