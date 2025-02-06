PM Modi attacks Congress for 'family-first', polarisation

New Delhi, Feb 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained his gun at the Congress for pursuing politics of "family first and polarisation" and adopting a "predatory approach" and harming its allies.

Replying in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said that before his government came to power in 2014, the Congress had given the country a development model based on "lies, deceit, corruption, dynastic rule and polarisation".

He presented the report card of his government's policies over the past 10 years, capturing the welfare schemes targeted at women, farmers, artisans, small entrepreneurs, Dalits, disabled and transgenders.

"The deprived sections which are ignored by all are worshipped by Modi," he said, amid thumping of desks by the treasury bench members.

"Our model for development with a focus on nation first, has been understood, tested and supported by the people ever since our government came to power in 2014,” he said, highlighting the approach of "saturation" of welfare schemes and offering benefits of these schemes to 100 per cent beneficiaries.

Attacking the previous Congress governments, he said, "Our alternative development model is not based on polarisation but the satisfaction of people."

His remarks also hinted at the "disparity" in sharing the fruits of development among all sections of society under the Congress governments.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the implementation of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' at the ground level and the change brought about by this.

He said his government strengthened the 'SC and ST Act' to give greater respect to the Dalits, gave constitutional status to the OBC and offered them the respect they deserved like all the 140 crore citizens.

PM Modi also highlighted the measures taken by his government for the disabled, transgenders and women.

"This new Parliament will be remembered for taking its first decision for the introduction of women's reservation in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies," he said.

PM Modi also targeted the Congress governments for not giving 'Bharat Ratna' to B.R. Ambedkar, "hating" and "disrespecting" the Dalit icon.

He also highlighted how focused schemes for underprivileged sections and skilled workers had turned the country into an exporter of toys, instead of an importer.

The doubling of the country's export of fishery products has also resulted in the upliftment of fishermen.

