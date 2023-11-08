PM Modi attacks Nitish Kumar over his sex gyaan at Bihar Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday over the latter's ‘population control’ remarks in the state assembly, saying the leader of the INDIA bloc insulted India before the world. Without naming Kumar, Modi said no INDIA alliance politician objected to his derogatory comments. “He has no shame...will they stoop so low,” the prime minister said, while addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.“A politician who is acting as the flag bearer of INDIA alliance and is playing several games to uproot the current central government; this leader said something unimaginable inside the assembly in front of women politicians. He made obscene remarks. Koi sharm nahi hai unko (He has no shame). Not even a single leader of INDIA alliance was ready to say even one word against this insult to women. Those who keep such views about women, can they do any good for you? Can they save your honour? What bad fortune has befallen our nation?” PM Modi said.“ How low will you stoop? You are defaming India before the world. Mothers and sisters, to ensure your honour, I will do whatever I can,” he added.

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar, while speaking on the importance of education among women to control the population in the state, elaborated on how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.The remark triggered a massive political row with the BJP demanding Nitish Kumar’s resignation as the Bihar chief minister. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar apologised for his remark inside the assembly and said he was taking his words back. The Opposition members, however, continued their protest inside the house and pressed for his resignation. Union minister RK Singh today said he was ashamed that Nitish Kumar was the chief minister of Bihar. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma today compared Kumar's remark with a dialogue of a "C-grade film"." The kind of statement he made in the assembly was like a dialogue from a C-grade film. This statement he made in the assembly is a message to all the women and in front of men,” she said. She demanded that the remarks be expunged from the records. Union minister of state Nityanand Rai claimed the CM had lost his "mental stability" and must "detach him from politics".