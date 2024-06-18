PM Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti', offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi, June 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed Ganga Pujan and attended the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

A huge crowd was present there to welcome the Prime Minister, for whom the Ghat had been well decorated and illuminated. This was the fifth time PM Modi attended the Ganga Aarti.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Earlier, as the Prime Minister's convoy moved from one venue to another, a mini road show of sorts was held as people came out in large numbers to welcome the leader with chants of 'Modi Modi' and showering of flower petals.

Later, the Prime Minister left for Kashi Vishwanath temple where he would offer prayers.

