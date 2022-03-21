PM Modi becomes most popular leader, Fadnavis shares post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is growing day by day. After the success of four out of five states in the country, Prime Minister Modi's popularity is on the rise. Morning Consult, the global leader approval tracker in the US, has now announced the approval ratings of leaders around the world. With the highest ratings, Prime Minister Modi has become the most popular leader in the world. It is being said that Prime Minister Modi has done a great job by beating many veterans from all over the world.

Morning Consult has recently released statistics in this regard. In this, Prime Minister Modi has topped the list with 77% approval rating, beating 13 leaders from all over the world. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being hailed as the most popular leader not only in India but globally.

Fadnavis took to Twitter and wrote,"What does good governance, selfless-tireless service to Nation & it’s people render?

An applaud and appreciation as the most loveable leader & not just in India but globally - Hon PM @narendramodi ji is truly India’s global leader, once again !#NarendraModi @MorningConsult"

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico is at second place with 63% approval rating. Italy's Maria Draghi is third on the list with 54 per cent approval while Japan's Fumio Kishida has 45 percent approval rating. Notably, the leaders were also given negative approval ratings. Prime Minister Modi's approval rating is the lowest at 17%. This approval rating was taken from January 2020 to March 2022. Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the most popular world leader.