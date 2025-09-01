PM Modi bets big on connectivity, invites SCO participants to join India's growth journey

Tianjin, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday linked India’s domestic principles to its global role, saying ‘reform, perform and transform' are the three principles India is adhering to, and other nations should also join the growth momentum the country is currently going through across the spectrum.

Delivering opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here, the Prime Minister said this approach defines both governance within the country and India’s engagement with international forums such as the SCO.

“Today, India is exploring new opportunities. We invite you to be a part of India’s journey of development,” said PM Modi, adding that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy and their relations should not be seen through the lens of a third country.

Stressing that SCO means Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, PM Modi highlighted that India firmly believes that strong connectivity ensures not just trade, but also trust and development.

“That is why we are working on Chabahar port and the International North-South Economic Corridor projects, which will enhance connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia,” PM Modi told the gathering.

He further stated that “Connectivity should always respect sovereignty and territorial integrity -- this is a fundamental principle of the SCO Charter. Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust and meaning,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

“It is a matter of happiness that the SCO is evolving with the changing needs of the times. Four new centres are being set up to tackle challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. We welcome this reform-oriented mindset,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also urged SCO member states to adopt a strong stance against terrorism and act collectively to eradicate it.

The SCO Summit, hosted by China this year, formally began on Sunday. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, founded by China in 2001, is a regional political, economic, and security grouping that includes India, China, Russia, and five other member states.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to China in seven years; his presence on Chinese soil holds particular diplomatic weight given the cooling of India-China relations following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

