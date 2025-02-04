PM Modi biggest OBC face: Union Minister Rijiju slams LoP Gandhi's remarks on representation

New Delhi, Feb 4 Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raking up the issue of representation of Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes time and again, and asked him to be ready to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' today.

Mocking Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said: "For the past two-three years, he has been flagging up the issue. Can't he see Prime Minister Modi himself is the biggest OBC face? PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world. Can't Rahul Gandhi see?"

In a post on X, Rijiju said that he himself belongs to a Scheduled Tribe and is working as the Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister and Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Law Minister represents the SC community.

Rijiju asked whether the Congress has ever made a tribal or Dalit the law minister of the nation, or an OBC the prime minister.

"I think Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what he says," the Union minister added.

His remarks came after LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated the demand for a caste census in Parliament, arguing that OBCs, Dalits, and tribals remain underrepresented in economic and political power structures.

"We conducted a caste survey in Telangana and found that 90 per cent of the population comprises Dalits, tribals, Backward Classes, and the minorities. Yet, none of the largest corporates in this country are owned by them," LoP Gandhi said.

Addressing the BJP's OBC leaders, he said, "Remember, OBCs make up 50 per cent of the population, but you have no real power. I know you cannot even open your mouth. That is the truth of this country."

Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi's remark, pointing out that the prime minister himself is from an OBC community, calling the MP's remarks "baseless."

Prime Minister Modi is set to reply to the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Moreover, Rijiju advised Rahul Gandhi to be prepared and listen to PM Modi's reply.

