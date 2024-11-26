PM Modi brought honour to Constitution: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 26 BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought honour to the Constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Constitution Honour Campaign’ at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Vijayendra said, "What was previously celebrated as Law Day has now been meaningfully recognised as Constitution Day, thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

A two-month-long nationwide ‘Constitution Honour Campaign’ is being conducted from November 26 to January 26.

“The Congress party, which held the reins of the country’s governance since Independence, has repeatedly amended the Constitution and misused it to impose Emergency in the country. The people of the nation and the state have not forgotten these acts,” he remarked.

“The Constitution is a sacred scripture and the Congress has been pretending to be the protector and champion of the Constitution while undermining it,” Vijayendra claimed.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of working against the principles of the Constitution and said that the BJP has taken steps to uphold it and ensure that every citizen of this country respects and adheres to it.

He emphasised that the celebration of Constitution Day should not be limited to November 26 alone.

Accusing the Congress of distorting history, he praised PM Modi for ensuring respect for the Constitution, which was drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Vijayendra acknowledged Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s tireless efforts in incorporating principles of equality, self-reliance, and freedom of expression into the Constitution, calling it the cornerstone of India’s democracy.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai noted that drafting the Constitution after Independence was a significant challenge.

He praised the Constituent Assembly for their comprehensive discussions and Dr. Ambedkar for including humane values, which have made India’s Constitution one of the finest globally.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, C Narayanaswamy, stated that Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution provided equal opportunities for all and remains relevant for all times and stressed that the Constitution should never be undermined.

BJP state General Secretary P. Rajeev recited the Preamble of the Constitution and detailed how November 26 had been neglected until PM Modi declared it as Constitution Day.

He emphasised that Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution has provided a vision for the entire nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor