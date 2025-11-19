PM Modi calls for national shift to intercropping and organic farming at Coimbatore

Chennai, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged farmers across the country to move away from monocropping and embrace intercropping and organic farming as the foundation for India’s agricultural future.

He was speaking after inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit at the CODISSIA grounds in Coimbatore.

Opening his speech with references rooted in local culture, Modi said he bows to Maruthamalai Murugan, adding that Coimbatore is a land known for compassion, culture, and industrial strength.

“Coimbatore is the powerhouse of South India’s industrial sector and a major contributor to the nation’s textile industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister praised Tamil Nadu farmers for their resilience and recalled that former Coimbatore MP C.P. Radhakrishnan now serves the nation as Vice-President. He reiterated that organic and natural farming are close to his heart.

“Had I not attended this summit today, I would have missed an opportunity to learn many new things,” he remarked.

PM Modi said India is emerging as a global hub for organic farming, driven by young farmers modernising agriculture and strengthening the rural economy.

“In the past few years, India’s agricultural exports have doubled, reflecting a structural shift in the sector,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s support to farmers, PM Modi said over Rs 10,000 crore was disbursed this year through the Kisan Credit Card scheme alone.

The government on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, transferring Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers.

“Small farmers have collectively received Rs 4 lakh crore under this scheme so far,” he said.

He also noted that reducing GST on organic fertilisers has benefited cultivators, while the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has harmed soil fertility and increased production costs.

“Organic farming is the need of this century. It preserves soil health and reduces ecological damage,” he said.

Calling for a revival of traditional food systems, the Prime Minister emphasised the cultivation of millets, which have long been part of Tamil Nadu’s food culture.

“We offer honey and thinai to Lord Murugan. These grains have nourished generations,” he said.

PM Modi said southern states are like a “living agricultural university” for the country, citing Kerala’s hill farmers who practice multilevel cropping — growing pepper and other crops between coconut and jackfruit trees.

Intercropping, he stressed, should become a national movement.

“Tamil Nadu alone cultivates organic crops in 35,000 hectares. Such positive changes must spread across the country,” he added.

Organic produce, he said, should reach global markets, and agricultural curricula must include natural farming.

He urged farmers to begin an “organic revolution” even if it is on just one acre in one season.

“Strengthening the organic farming market and achieving farmer self-reliance are essential, and the government will fully support this journey,” the Prime Minister said.

