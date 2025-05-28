PM Modi Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery After Hospitalisation During All-Party Delegation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to inquire about his health after Azad was admitted to a hospital in Riyadh. Ghulam Nabi Azad had fallen ill and hospitalised on Tuesday during an all-party delegation visit to Kuwait after experiencing heat-related complications. In the telephonic conversation, the prime minister wished Azad a speedy recovery.

#BREAKING PM Narendra Modi called Democratic Progressive Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery as he recuperates in Kuwait pic.twitter.com/9f0UeHjAdZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

In a social media update, Azad said he was feeling better. “Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I am doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers. It truly means a lot,” he wrote.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading the delegation, confirmed Ghulam Nabi Azad’s hospitalisation and said his presence will be missed during the remaining stops of the visit. “Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable and under medical supervision. He will be undergoing some tests and procedures,” Panda said in a post on X. “His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.”

The multi-party delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma and Satnam Singh Sandhu. Other members are AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former diplomat Harsh Shringla and Azad.

The seven-member delegation is part of an initiative aimed at countering global misinformation and presenting India’s stance on terrorism.