PM Modi Calls Injured BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, Inquires About Their Health (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput to inquire about their health following injuries sustained during protests on Thursday at Parliament. Rajput, the MP from Farrukhabad, was injured during a protest by the INDIA bloc and BJP. He was rushed to RML Hospital and admitted to the ICU, where his condition is reported to be serious.

#WATCH | TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti meets BJP MP Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital. He is admitted here after sustaining injuries during jostling with INDIA Alliance MPs.



pic.twitter.com/NYS8ZrSNca — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi also suffered an injury during a separate protest. Sarangi alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who then fell on him.

pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Congress accused BJP MPs of pushing Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Makar Dwar of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs attempted to stop and push him from entering the Parliament premises. Gandhi added, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance. BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me, and threaten me. This is the entrance and we have the right to go in. They are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji"

https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqupic.twitter.com/ZKDWbIY6D6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The protests on Parliament premises were related to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs are demanding Shah’s apology and resignation over his comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. BJP MPs are accusing the Congress party of insulting Ambedkar.

The controversy erupted during a debate on the Constitution when Amit Shah said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata."