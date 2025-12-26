PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Dec 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday, in what appears to be a routine interaction between the nation's top constitutional offices.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan officially announced the meeting through a post on X, saying: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

The social media post was accompanied by photos showing the Prime Minister and the President engaged in a warm conversation, seated in the grandeur of the Presidential Palace.

Such courtesy calls are a regular feature of India's governance protocol, allowing the Prime Minister to keep the President informed on key national matters or simply maintain institutional harmony.

While no official agenda was disclosed for this particular meeting, it comes on the heels of significant national observances.

The visit coincides with Veer Bal Diwas celebrations on December 26, commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

Additionally, the day saw President Murmu conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on young achievers, including cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, recognising extraordinary talents across diverse fields.

Earlier this week, on December 25, President Murmu hosted events at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, including the release of the Indian Constitution in the Santhali language -- a milestone close to her heart as the first tribal President.

Prime Minister Modi later praised this initiative on social media, noting it would deepen constitutional awareness among Santhali speakers.

Political observers note that these meetings often occur post major events, festivals, or policy milestones.

In 2025 alone, similar courtesy calls have followed occasions like Diwali greetings in October, updates on national security operations earlier in the year, and international summits.

The interaction underscores the seamless coordination between the Executive and the Head of State, reflecting stability in India's democratic framework amid a busy Parliamentary session and year-end activities.

