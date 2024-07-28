PM Modi calls up Manu Bhaker, congratulates her on maiden Olympic medal win

New Delhi, July 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up Manu Bhaker over her historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and extended greetings for winning India’s first medal at the 2024 games.

Haryana-based Manu Bhaker made the nation proud on Sunday as she clinched the bronze medal in women’s 10 m air pistol today, at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Hearty congratulations to you. I am feeling very proud after hearing the news. You missed the Silver medal by just 0.1 points but you have made all of us proud. You are the first woman to win a medal for our country. Congratulations to you,” PM Modi told Bhaker during a phone call.

PM Modi added: “In the Tokyo Olympics, your rifle betrayed you but you have overcome all the shortcomings in this Olympics. I am very confident that you will do very well in the rest of the tournament.”

PM Modi also asked Bhaker about the sports facilities in Paris. “How are the facilities there? We have tried our best to provide all the sports facilities to our players,” PM Modi said.

Bhaker responded, saying, “Yes, sir facilities are very good.”

PM Modi then asked the Bhaker about her family. “Did you talk to your family?” PM Modi asked.

Bhaker responded, saying, “Not yet sir, I will talk to them once I get back to my room.”

Earlier, PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and congratulated Bhaker for becoming the first woman to win a medal in the shooting competition.

“A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Modi said in a post on X.

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi added.

Manu Bhaker finished in third place, just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Oh Yejin of South Korea, while fellow Korean Kim Yeji secured the gold.

With this triumph, Manu has brought an end to India's 12-year Olympic medal drought in shooting. The last time India won a medal in shooting was at the Summer Games (2012) when Gagan Narang clinched a bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle at the London.

Manu Bhaker, in her first reaction after her maiden victory, said that a firm belief in herself helped her chase her dreams.

"I put in a lot of effort. This is a bronze but I'm happy I could win a bronze for the country. I read a lot of Gita. As Lord Krishna says, focus on karma, not on the outcome of the karma," Bhaker told the media after winning the bronze medal.

"After Tokyo, I was very disappointed however, I came back stronger. Let the past remain in the past," she said when asked about what her solid comeback in Paris meant for her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor