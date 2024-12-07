PM Modi can do all good to Sanatana Dharma, says Trump associate

Dakshina Kannada, Dec 7 Donald Trump’s associate, Shashibhushan, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do all good to Sanatana Dharma.

“I am thrilled after visiting this place. We are building a Sanatan Religious Centre in the U.S. to save Sanatan Dharma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do all good to Sanatana Dharma,” said Shashibhushan while participating in the grand Champashashti Ratha Utsava organised at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shashibhushan told media persons that Kukke Subramanya is a historical pilgrimage centre.

Reportedly, a Sanatan Religious Centre is being built in the U.S. with a whopping cost of Rs 3,000 crore. “It will be named after Shankaracharya, considered a reviver of Hinduism,” said an official associated with the project.

Shashibhushan hails from Hyderabad in Telangana. He took darshan of Sri Subramanya Swami and offered special prayers and also took part in the festivity organised at Kukke Subramanya pilgrimage centre.

Shashibhushan works with “A pack” of Political Action Committee, which contributed to the electoral success of Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand Champashashti Ratha Utsav procession, which was part of the famous Kukke Subramanya temple's annual festival.

The temple's deity, Lord Subrahmanya, was taken on a procession around the temple's streets in a decorated chariot. The temple's surroundings were decorated with colourful lights and decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere. The festival also featured various cultural programmes and exhibitions.

The chariot used for the procession was made of bamboo, which is a traditional material used for this purpose. According to tradition, a piece of the bamboo chariot is given as prasada (blessings) to devotees who participate in the festival.

Devotees from various parts of the district, state, and even other states had gathered to participate in the festival. The temple's authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

From Indian cricket players to Bollywood celebrities make special visits to Kukke Subramanya to the revered Sri Subramanya temple seeking divine blessings.

