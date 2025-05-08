PM Modi chairs high-level meet with top govt officials, reviews preparedness

New Delhi, May 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

According to a government media release, PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.

The PM reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation.

The Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries’ operations and ensure foolproof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

The officers detailed their planning with a whole-of-government approach in the current situation.

All ministries have identified their actionables in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes.

The ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations, the official release said.

A range of issues were discussed during the meeting. These included, among others, strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.

The ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and Secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

Prior to the meeting with the officials, PM Modi also met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence.

The NSA briefed him about the current situation on the Western border and developments after Operation Sindoor, sources said..

As per sources, the meeting continued for almost an hour at the PM's residence. After the meeting with the NSA, the Union Home Secretary also met the Prime Minister.

The briefing comes as 13 civilians died in Jammu and Kashmir in heavy shelling by Pakistan. As per the government, these are the civilian casualties in ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan, and all are in Poonch. The number of injured has risen to 59. Of these, 44 are in Poonch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor