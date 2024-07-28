PM Modi chairs key BJP meet of CMs, Dy CMs

New Delhi, July 28 The second and last day of a key BJP meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway at the BJP Headquarters here on Sunday.

The meeting is being attended by the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states with a focus on ensuring that the benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully reach the beneficiaries.

The party's National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Secretary B.L. Santhosh are also attending the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting in detail.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister gave a brief speech. Later, he posted on X, "Met @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people."

The Saturday meeting lasted for more than three and a half hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave his presentation on a special recruitment campaign for jobs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his presentation on two schemes and goals of his government -- digitization of gram sachivalaya and making UP a 'one trillion dollar economy'.

