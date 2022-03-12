PM Modi chairs meeting of Shree Somnath Trust

By ANI | Published: March 12, 2022 01:43 AM2022-03-12T01:43:23+5:302022-03-12T01:50:03+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure upgradation measures.

PM Modi tweeted, "Chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust during which we discussed the ongoing infrastructure upgradation measures which will benefit pilgrims and tourists. The Trust has made many efforts to make Somnath an Adarsh Teerth which will draw people from all over."

He further said, "The members of the Trust shared their valuable inputs on how we can effectively cater to the needs of the future. It was great that Advani Ji participated in the meeting via video conferencing. Efforts of the Trust during COVID-19 and Cyclone Tauktae were also lauded."

( With inputs from ANI )

