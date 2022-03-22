PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers, Opposition raises fuel price rise in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Union Ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari are attending the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday after the opposition parties created the ruckus in the House over the issue of rising fuel prices in the country.

Joint Opposition, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre. It was in November last year when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

