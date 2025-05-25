PM Modi changed identity of MP's Datia known for 'jungles' and 'dacoits': Former Minister

Gwalior, May 25 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that it is possible only due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of Datia, located in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, no longer have to travel to Jhansi railway station to board a train.

Minister Mishra on Saturday added that now time has come when people from Jhansi and other adjoining districts will come to Datia airport to board a flight.

This is how Datia, which earlier used to be known for "jungles" and "dacoits", has transformed in the past few decades.

BJP leader Mishra, who belongs to Datia, and had won this Assembly seat several times, made this statement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate newly established Datia airport during his visit to Bhopal on May 31.

"Those were the days when people of Datia used to travel Jhansi railway station to took train. Now, people of Jhansi will come to Datia to take a fight. It could have become possible only due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Minister Mishra said.

He also added that the not only Datia but the entire Bundelkhand region (Madhya Pradesh's part) has seen tremendous growth in the past 10 years.

Recalling his year-long efforts to get clearance for an airport in Datia, Mishra said that now more and more people will visit Maa Pitambara.

"PM Modi first gave Bundelkhand Expressway, then Ken-Betwa river linking project, and now the first airport in this region. He has really transformed Bundelkhand, and no matter how much we thank him, it will be less," he added.

The newly established Datia Airport spans nearly 118 acres, featuring a runway of 1,810 metre in length and 30 metre in width.

Its terminal building covers 768 square metres and can accommodate 100 passengers per hour, according to a senior official at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal.

Official said that establishment of Datia airport marks an important milestone in expanding air connectivity across Madhya Pradesh.

Its 3C/VFR categorisation allows for operations of regional aircraft in visual flight conditions.

The airport's modern infrastructure includes essential security and passenger handling systems that meet current aviation standards.

This makes it the ninth public airport in Madhya Pradesh available for public usage along with Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho and Gwalior.

