PM Modi commends security forces for neutralising 27 Maoists

Raipur/Bhopal, May 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the security forces for eliminating hardcore Maoists in an encounter on Tuesday.

Replying to a post of Home Minister Amit Shah on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the efforts of security forces and wrote on his X handle, “A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement.”

He further wrote, “This is the first time in three decades of Bharat's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough. Also glad to share that after the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Maoists have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026.”

In a significant victory against left-wing extremism, security forces in Chhattisgarh successfully neutralised Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the General Secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The operation, conducted in the dense forests of Abujhmad, marks a historic milestone in the ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency. The decisive encounter took place on Wednesday, following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Basavaraju and other senior Maoist cadres in the region, police officials confirmed.

Tragically, one DRG team member was martyred while bravely confronting the insurgents. His mortal remains are being transported to the District Headquarters in Narayanpur. Several other personnel sustained injuries during the encounter but have received immediate medical attention and are reported to be out of danger.

Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon were deployed for the mission. As the forces advanced through the rugged terrain, Maoist insurgents opened indiscriminate fire, prompting a fierce retaliation from the security personnel, they said.

After an intense exchange of gunfire, the forces successfully eliminated 27 Maoists, including Basavaraju. A substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, carbines, and other arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site.

Preliminary inspections suggest that several other senior Maoist leaders were either killed or seriously injured during the operation. Basavaraju, aged approximately 70, was a resident of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, said the police officials. He held multiple key positions within the CPI (Maoist), serving as General Secretary, Chief of the Central Military Commission, Polit Bureau Member, and Central Committee Member. His leadership played a crucial role in orchestrating Maoist activities across various regions, the official said.

Despite the challenging geographical conditions, security forces remain committed to eradicating the Naxal menace. Search operations continue in the surrounding jungle areas to locate any injured or absconding Maoist cadres. Authorities have emphasised that the campaign against left-wing extremism will continue with full determination.

